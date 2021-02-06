Home / World News / Google opens paid-for news platform in Australia
Google opens paid-for news platform in Australia

Only rolled out previously in Brazil and Germany, the News Showcase platform was originally slated for launch last June.
Reuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:34 AM IST
A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration.(REUTERS)

Tech giant Google on Friday launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessary.

Only rolled out previously in Brazil and Germany, the News Showcase platform was originally slated for launch last June. But Alphabet Inc-owned Google delayed plans when Canberra moved to make it a legal requirement for Google and Facebook to pay Australian media companies for content, unprecedented anywhere else in the world.

The tech firm, still lobbying the Australian government in private meetings, has previously said was the legislation was “unworkable” and would force it to pull out of the country altogether if implemented.

With the legislation now before a parliamentary inquiry, the launch of News Showcase in Australia will see it pay seven domestic outlets, including the Canberra Times, to use their content. Financial details of the deals weren’t disclosed.

Google said in a statement on Friday it looked forward to striking agreements with more publishers, whose position has been bolstered by Canberra’s push back. reuters

