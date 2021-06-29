Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Google restores services of YouTube, Gmail after several users face outage

Multiple users complained of outage with issues such as logging into their Google accounts, and also accessing the website in parts of North America
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Google services were later restored.(REUTERS)

Several users complained regarding an outage that affected search engine Google as well as its streaming and email services late on Monday before they were restored, Reuters reported citing outage monitoring website Downdetector. Platforms such as Alphabet Inc’s Google, YouTube, and Gmail were down, with users pointing out issues with logging into their accounts and also accessing the website in parts of North America, according to Downdetector.

At one point in time, more than a thousand users faced difficulties with the search engine, the outage monitoring website revealed. Furthermore, users also came across glitches in accessing Google Drive and YouTube. Reports of Google outage on Downdetector declined to single digits early Tuesday.

In December last year, Google services were down for a brief period of time globally during which users of the search engine in Europe, India, the US and other parts of the globe could not access their mobile video games, online documents, and Gmail accounts. YouTube was also impacted by the outage as users were unable to watch anything on the video-sharing platform.

After nearly an hour passed, the Alphabet-owned firm stated on its support page that services were restored for users. However, the reason behind such a worldwide outage was not reported or mentioned by Google.

The December issue occurred after several such outages took place throughout last year, including in January, August and September. In the August issue, Google services – Google Meet, Google Chats, Google Drive, and Google Docs, among others – were down in most parts of the world, including India, and were restored after seven hours. Google, however, did not cite the reason behind the global outage.

