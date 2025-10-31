'Got the shakes...': Trump jokes on turbulent flight back from Asia | Watch

Air Force One hit strong turbulence over Asia on Thursday while US President Donald Trump was flying back to Washington from South Korea, where he had gone to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). Trump on Air Force One

Speaking to reporters midflight amid the bumpy ride, Trump said they could have waited for sometime before flying.

“These are rough winds in Asia. I must tell you, this is a rough flight. We could have waited an hour maybe. These are tough conditions for interviews!” Trump joked, as the plane shook.

He continued, “You know, they’re going to be watching Trump, they’re going to say, ‘He didn’t look too good, he’s got the shakes!’ I didn’t have the shakes but people think I do.”

‘We talked about it for a long time’: Trump

Trump last Sunday landed in Malaysia, his first stop in his three -nation Asia trip. He then travelled to Japan and South Korea.

Once the turbulence settled, Trump said he had discussed the war in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their recent meeting, according to a report by Mediaite.

“We talked about it for a long time, and we’re both going to work together to see if we can get something done,” he said. “And we agreed the sides are locked in, fighting, and sometimes you have to let them fight, I guess. Crazy," the report quoted Trump.

“But he’s going to help us and we’re going to work together on Ukraine. It’s not a lot more we can do. He’s been buying oil from Russia for a long time. It takes care of a big part of China. You know, I can say — India’s been very good on that front. But we didn’t really discuss the oil,” he added.

Calling his meeting with Xi “a 12” on a scale of one to 10, Trump described it as “a truly great meeting.”

Trump on Truth Social

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump discussed additional issues that the two countries agreed on during the meeting.

“I was extremely honored by the fact that President Xi authorized China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other farm products,” Trump wrote in the post.

“In fact, as I said once before during my first Administration, Farmers should immediately go out and buy more land and larger tractors. I would like to thank President Xi for this!”

“Additionally, China has agreed to continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely,” he added.