As Trump-Xi meet in South Korea, here's what to expect: Tariffs, trade & more

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are meeting in South Korea on Thursday, marking their first face-to-face encounter since 2019. The leaders are seeking a truce in their high-stakes trade war. US President Donald Trump earlier indicated that he would lower the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods over the fentanyl crisis. (AP)

Trump, on his way to South Korea, said that in this meeting, "a lot of problems are going to be solved". He added, "We have been talking to them, we're not just walking into the meeting cold... I think we're going to have a very good outcome for our country and for the world, actually."

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry was more circumspect on the matter as it merely said that Xi and Trump would hold "in-depth" talks on "major issues.

Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Beijing is willing to work together with Washington to "ensure this meeting yields positive outcomes, provides new guidance and injects new momentum into the stable development of China-US relations".

Trump and Xi are meeting in Busan, South Korea, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit of 21 countries in Gyeongju.

Trump-Xi meeting today | Key points

What to expect: US President Donald Trump indicated that he could lower the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods over the fentanyl crisis, and suggested that he was open to providing Beijing with access to Nvidia's Blackwell AI processor as part of a trade deal. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump was considering slashing the 20 per cent tariff down to 10 per cent. Another important thing, with respect to the US farmers, is whether China will resume buying American soybeans, a move that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said had been agreed upon for a "substantial" quantity.

