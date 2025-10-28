‘Going to work out very well’: Trump on ‘big meeting’ with Xi Jinping in South Korea

Ahead of his high-stakes meeting with China's Xi Jinping in South Korea, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday exuded confidence, saying that the meeting "is going to work out very well". US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019(REUTERS)

Trump was speaking in the Japanese capital Tokyo, as part of his crucial Asia trip. The Trump-Xi talks come after the US threatened new 100% tariffs on Chinese goods starting from November 1, in response to Beijing imposing tight export controls on rare earths.

"I will be meeting with President Xi the day after tomorrow. I am going to a wonderful place where I think a lot of you may be going. We are gonna be (having) a fantastic meeting," Trump said during a briefing.

Trump is expected to meet the Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday, the final day of his Asia visit.

"We will be going to South Korea and the following day I am meeting with President Xi... That's a big meeting, and I think it's going to work out very well, actually. It's gonna be great for everybody," he added.

Trump earlier said that he has "a lot to talk about" with President Xi, adding that the Chinese leader also has a lot to talk about with us.

Earlier in the day, the US President met with Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. He also spoke to US troops aboard an aircraft carrier and mingling with business leaders. During his trip through Asia, Trump has focused mostly on discussing trade with world leaders, aiming to highlight America’s influence on the global economy.

The talks between Trump and Xi come amid a new flare-up of trade friction between the world's two largest economies in recent weeks after a period of relative calm, with China expanding its rare earths control and the US pressing through with additional port fees on Chinese ships, sparking a wave of mutual countermeasures.