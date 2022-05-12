Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Sri Lanka president repeats assurance on executive power, says new govt will...
world news

Sri Lanka president repeats assurance on executive power, says new govt will...

Sri Lanka crisis: The country has been facing an unprecedented crisis over the 
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said country’s economy was severely hit due to Coronavirus scare.(HT PHOTO/File)
Published on May 12, 2022 10:27 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

A day after promising Sri Lanka a “new cabinet without Rajapaksas” in a televised address, the crisis-hit country’s president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Thursday morning said the new government “will be given the opportunity to take the country forward”. He yet again repeated the assurance that there will be consideration on the abolition of the executive presidency - which gives sweeping powers to the country’s leader, and has been a key demand of the demonstrators ever since a fresh wave of agitation began over the economic crisis in March.

“Steps will be taken to form a new gov to prevent the country falling into anarchy & to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt. A PM who commands majority in Parliament & is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week. (sic),” the Sri Lanka president tweeted.

“The new gov will be given the opportunity to present a new program & empowered to take the country forward. Further, steps will be taken to amend the constitution to re-enact the contents of the 19th Amendment to further empower the Parliament. (sic),” another post by the 72-year-old leader read.

With the new government and “their potential to stabilise the country, we will have an opportunity to discuss this & work towards a common consensus,” the Sri Lanka president said, adding that calls “from various factions for the abolition of the executive presidency will be considered”.

RELATED STORIES

As the country continues to witness violence and protests, he urged: “I humbly request assistance in maintaining the uninterrupted function of the state machinery in order to protect the lives of the people & their property. To maintain continuous supply of essentials without allowing the country to collapse at any point in time.”

On Wednesday, in a televised address, the Sri Lanka president stopped short of resigning and announced that a new prime minister and a new cabinet would be appointed this week. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
gotabaya rajapaksa sri lanka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP