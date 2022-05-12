Amid global concerns over Sri Lanka crisis, president's promise| 10 points

Stopping short of announcing his resignation, Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that the country will get a new prime minister and a new cabinet “within this week”, two days after his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, stepped down as the country’s premier. The country - on the verge of bankruptcy - remains enveloped with violence after Mahinda Rajapaksa announced his decision to step down earlier this week. Rajpaksas - once the country’s most powerful political family - are facing a decline amid huge public anger and accusations of misgovernance. Meanwhile, rights groups have expressed grave concerns amid action against demonstrators. The US has said it's closely monitoring the crisis. Pope has also called for peace.

Here are ten points on Sri Lanka crisis:

1. “I am taking steps to appoint within this week a new prime minister who has the trust of a majority in parliament, who can win over the confidence of the people and a new Cabinet to control the current situation, to stop the country from falling into anarchy and to continue the government's functions that are at a standstill,” Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a televised address on Wednesday.

2. As he promised a “young cabinet without any Rajapaksas”, the 72-year-old further added:“I will make way for the new prime minister to present a new program of work and implement it.” Earlier, the opposition had ignored his invite to form a unity government. Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been blamed for the country’s current economic challenges as people struggle to meet basic needs, which he had linked to international factors.

3. The South Asian country was compelled to suspend $7 billion in foreign loans this year out of $25 billion due by 2026 amid the worst-ever economic crisis. Its total foreign debt is $51 billion, news agency AP reported.

4. “None of our officers has a desire to take over the government. It has never happened in our country, and it is not easy to do it here,” The Defense Ministry's top official, Kamal Gunaratne, was quoted as saying by AP.

5. Mahinda Rajapaksa is being protected at a naval base in Trincomalee on the northeastern coast, Navy commander Nishantha Ulugetenne has said. Thousands of protesters had tried to break into his residence on Monday, prompting security officials to evacuate the former prime minister and his family.

6. The Central Bank has urged for a stable government for the country to make any progress. “Even for us to make progress on debt restructuring, we need a stable kind of a government. A cabinet, a parliament, a prime minister, a finance minister are all needed. Without that kind of an administration, it is very difficult for us to make any progress,” Central Bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe has been quoted as saying in reports.

7. Amid huge unrest, security forces have been told to shoot those who damage public property. A strict curfew has been extended in a bid to quell demonstrations. Nine people - including a lawmaker - have died this week and over 200 have been injured.

8. “Authorities in Sri Lanka must immediately rescind the emergency regulations and shooting orders that provide excessive powers to the police and military, and take immediate steps to respect, protect and fulfill the human rights of peaceful protestors,” rights group Amnesty International said. “The authorities must also refrain from using the state of emergency as a pretext to curb the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, including at the protest sites such as “Gotagogama” in the country,” it added.

9. Pope Francis expressing concern tweeted on Wednesday: “I address a special thought to the people of #SriLanka, especially the young. I urge everyone to maintain a peaceful approach, without giving in to violence. I appeal to all those with the responsibility to listen to the aspirations of the people, respecting human and civil rights. (sic)”

10. While India has said it extended $3.5 billion to the crisis-hit neighbour, it also denied reports on New Delhi sending troops to Colombo. “The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the government of India,” the foreign ministry said.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON