New Sri Lanka cabinet 'without any Rajapaksa' to be appointed this week: President Gotabaya
- "I am going to appoint the prime minister and the cabinet that has the trust of the people," he said in a televised address.
Amid the escalating political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapksa on Wednesday addressed the nation and said he was working with all party leaders to establish a new government in the country. He also promised to a appoint new Prime Minister and a “young cabinet without any Rajapaksas," according to news agency PTI
Gotabaya also spoke on the recent violent clashes, and said he has ordered “relevent authorities” to take action against the perpetrators of the violence. “No one can justify the violent acts orchestrated on the May 9 and during the past few days,” he also said, adding, “violence and hatred must be stop.”
The president also said he will empower parliament, bringing back the 19th amendment. Gotabaya added that he was ready to abolish the executive presidency once the country stabilises, reported Newswire.
The address comes as Sri Lanka is batteling its worst economic crisis and political instability since its independence.
The island nation needs at least USD 4 billion to tide over its mounting economic woes, according to a report by Reuters. For the same, the country has been negotiating with Intenrational Monetary Fund as well as World Bank for a relief aid.
The country has also approached China, Japan and the Asian Development Bank for help, Reuters also reported.
Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz Sharif in London
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met to meet his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, the party tweeted on Wednesday. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-N leader Mohammad Nawaz Sharif in London,” the party tweeted sharing a video of both leaders' meeting. A politician and the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, also tweeted a picture of the Sharif brother the caption, “Mashallah”.
Sri Lanka's President to make televised statement today amid crisis: Report
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will address the country on Wednesday at 9pm local time, news agency Bloomberg reported citing his spokesman Sudewa Hettiarachchi. The subject of the address - which will be televised in the crisis-hit island nation - is unclear.
Delhi high court split on marital rape. What is the law in other countries?
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape in India - a longstanding demand of women's rights groups. Favouring criminalisation, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said IPC 375 was violative of Article 14 of the Constitution - which guarantees equality before the law - and therefore should be struck down. Both parties have been granted an option to move this matter to the Supreme Court.
China censors online debate on its zero-Covid policy after WHO criticism
China's censors scrambled to wipe out online debate over its zero-Covid strategy on Wednesday after the World Health Organisation criticised the country's hardline approach to crushing the virus. On Tuesday WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged China to change tack, saying the approach "will not be sustainable" in the face of new fast-spreading variants. The intervention prompted China's army of internet censors to race to snuff out his comments.
Sri Lankan central bank governor warns of 'collapse', threatens to resign
Central Bank of Sri Lanka's governor Nandalal Weerasinghe warned on Wednesday that the country's economy will "completely collapse" if a new government is not appointed within two days. "If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it," news agency AFP quoted Weerasinghe as saying.
