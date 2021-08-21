'Greatest tactical mistake': Trump’s fresh salvo on Biden’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan

Former US President Donald Trump blasted his successor, Joe Biden, for leaving Americans behind as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. In his typical tweet-like statements, Trump accused Biden of surrendering to the Taliban, asking whether he will apologise for the “greatest tactical mistake” in history.

“Afghanistan under Biden was not a withdrawal, it was a surrender. Will he apologize for the greatest tactical mistake in history, pulling the Military out before our citizens?” he asked.

“Leaving Americans behind for death is an unforgivable dereliction of duty, which will go down in infamy,” the former president said in another statement.

Trump has issued over a dozen statements since the Taliban’s takeover, attacking Biden for failing to evacuate US nationals before the troops' withdrawal.

The previous administration under Trump had signed a deal with the Taliban in February 2020 for complete withdrawal from Afghanistan and insisted on peace talks with the Afghan government. But as the US-led foreign troops finalised their pull out, Taliban fighters launched an offensive against Afghan forces and ousted Ashraf Ghani’s government.

The lightning push by the Taliban took the world by surprise and many countries, including the US, are now rushing to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan. Biden has warned that any attempt to disrupt evacuation operations at the Kabul airport will invite a "swift and forceful response".

Biden has repeatedly defended his decision for a complete withdrawal, claiming that the United States "mission" was to eliminate the al Qaeda outfits in Afghanistan which it has achieved.

“What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as getting Osama bin Laden, and we did,” Biden told reporters, reiterating his stance of ending the “forever war”.