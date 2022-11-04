Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Why 'feel so threatened by children stating facts' on climate: Greta Thunberg

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:36 PM IST

Greta Thunberg: Greta Thunberg talked about the pressure of speaking to the whole world about climate change.

Greta Thunberg: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said it's "weird" that people are threatened by children "just stating the facts" about climate change in a talk with comedian Russell Howard on his show The Russell Howard Hour on Sky Max.

“They feel like they must send some kind of letter or just kind of vent online... it's very weird,” Greta Thunberg said.

“I can just go in there and just have free meme material… I share it with my friends, and then I take credit for it,” she added.

Former US president Donald Trump and former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison have criticised Greta Thunberg over her activism.

"I feel that [some activism stories dominating the climate crisis conversations] are kind of misleading because the ones who are really leading this fight are the ones living on the frontline," she said.

“It is mainly indigenous people, indigenous communities, people living in the most affected areas who are in many cases risking their lives and their freedom in order to protest against this. Of course, people need to take action, but we need to centre those on the front line,” she added.

Greta Thunberg also talked about the pressure of speaking to the whole world about climate change.

“It was stepping out of my comfort zone, but then I thought 'well we're in an existential crisis, people are dying, the least I can do is step out of my comfort zone and do a few interviews',” Greta Thunberg said.

