‘Greenwashing, lying, cheating’: Greta Thunberg says climate summit Cop27 ‘scam'

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said that climate summits such as the Cop27 conference which is set to take place in Egypt next week is a “scam” that is “failing” humanity and the planet by not leading to “major changes”.

Greta Thunberg asserted that people in positions of power were using high-profile gatherings for attention and were “greenwashing, lying and cheating”.

“As it is now Cops not are not really going to lead to any major changes, unless of course, we use them as an opportunity to mobilise,” Greta Thunberg said on stage at the Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival on Sunday.

Activists must try to “make people realise what a scam this is and realise that these systems are failing us”, she added.

On controversial methods of groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, who recently made headlines, including by throwing soup over Van Gough’s Sunflowers, Greta Thunberg said it was “reasonable” to expect climate activists to try different kinds of actions.

“We’re right now in a very desperate position and many people are becoming desperate and are trying to find new methods because we realise that what we’ve been doing up until now has not done the trick,” Greta Thunberg said.

“Harming people is one thing and making someone annoyed is a different thing," she added.

Cop27 climate summit is set to take place in Egypt as world leaders, climate scientists and activists aims to move forward action on the climate crisis.

