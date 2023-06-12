Greta Thunberg reprimands Vladimir Putin for Ukraine ‘ecocide’. Zelensky thinks…

Swedish climate activist publicly criticised Russian president's “unprovoked full-scale invasion” in Ukraine and the effect it has had on the environment as last week the Kakhovka dam was destroyed by an explosion, prompting an uncontrolled rush of water that broke the banks of the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine. Flooding from the breached dam resulted in draining of Ukraine’s largest drinking water reservoir.

Greta Thunberg: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is seen.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The climate activist tweeted, “This ecocide as a continuation of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine is yet another atrocity which leaves the world lost for words. Our eyes are once again on Russia who must be held accountable for their crimes.”

Read more: Last Indian journalist in China asked to leave this month

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky accused “Russian terrorists” of destroying the dam, while Moscow said that it was a Kyiv-instructed sabotage.

“It was planned in advance and purposefully by the Kyiv regime for military purposes as part of the so-called 'counteroffensive' of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Responding to Greta Thunberg's tweet, Zelensky wrote, “Thank you for your position and for upholding the truth @GretaThunberg! Russia must be held accountable for all its evil against people, life and nature!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On her 251st week of Friday school strikes for climate, Greta Thunberg graduated from her school announcing that she will “no longer be able to school strike for the climate" while reassuring her followers that she will “continue to protest on Fridays, even though it’s not technically ‘school striking’”

“We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can. The fight has only just begun," Greta Thunberg added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON