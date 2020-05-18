e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Grossly incompetent’: Trump criticises ex-prez Obama after criticism over Covid-19 

‘Grossly incompetent’: Trump criticises ex-prez Obama after criticism over Covid-19 

Trump was responding to a question on the virtual commencement address by Obama a day earlier in which the former US president had criticised authorities’ response to the coronavirus outbreak.

world Updated: May 18, 2020 08:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (AP File )
         

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barak Obama a ‘grossly incompetent president’. The Trump’s reaction came after Obama on Saturday criticised the US authorities’ response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“He (Obama) was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent,” Trump told reporters at the White House on his arrival from Camp David.

Trump was responding to a question on the virtual commencement address by Obama a day earlier.

In his address to college graduates, Obama had said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the American leadership. “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said without naming officials.

“A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” he added.

There was no immediate response from the office of the former president on the remarks made by Trump.

