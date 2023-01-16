‘Ground shook violently, like a quake’: Man recounts horror of Nepal plane crash

A witness who recorded video of the Yeti Airlines plane's descent, moments before it crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, said he saw the aircraft flying low before it suddenly veered to its left. Diwas Bohora, a local who witnessed the crash from his balcony, said he was shocked to see the plane nose-dive suddenly and thought he will be also dead once it crashes, reported Associated Press. (Also Read | Nepal plane crash: UP man who died visited Pashupatinath Temple for son's birth)

“I saw that and I was shocked… I thought that today everything will be finished here after it crashes, I will also be dead,” said Bohora. “After it crashed, red flames erupted and the ground shook violently, like an earthquake.”

“I was scared. Seeing that scene, I was scared.”

Witness accounts have been pouring in since the tragic air crash, the worst in Nepal in three decades. One witness said he watched the plane spin violently after it began descending to the land and crashed into the gorge.

Bishnu Tiwari, a local who rushed to the crash site to help search for bodies, reported hearing cries for help from within the fiery wreck.

“The flames were so hot that we couldn’t go near the wreckage. I heard a man crying for help, but because of the flames and smoke we couldn’t help him,” AP quoted Tiwari as saying.

After the search operation was called off on Sunday evening, officials said they had retrieved the remains of 68 people onboard the 72-seater passengers aircraft. However, the death toll was revised down to 66 after a recount early Monday morning, said Tek Bahadur K.C., a senior administrative officer in Kaski district.

On Monday morning, rescuers found the black boxes - a cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder - data from which could prove significant in determining the cause of the accident.

