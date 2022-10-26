Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Gunmen attack Shiite holy site in Iran's Shiraz city, 15 die

Gunmen attack Shiite holy site in Iran's Shiraz city, 15 die

world news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 09:07 PM IST

Gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people.

The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run. (Representational Image)(Representational Image: Shutterstock)
AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Iranian state-run media is reporting that gunmen opened fire at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people.

The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported the casualty toll.

Sunni extremists have targeted holy sites sacred to the country’s Shiite majority in the past. The attack comes as Iran has been convulsed by anti-government demonstrations for over a month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP