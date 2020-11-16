e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Gunmen in western Ethiopia kill at least 34 people in bus attack, says rights body

Gunmen in western Ethiopia kill at least 34 people in bus attack, says rights body

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said the number of people killed was likely to rise after what it called a “gruesome” attack on the passenger bus in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

world Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 08:18 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Nairobi
“The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively,” Daniel Bekele, commission head, said in a statement.
“The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively,” Daniel Bekele, commission head, said in a statement.(Representative image)
         

Gunmen in western Ethiopia killed at least 34 people in an attack on a bus on Saturday night, the national human rights body said on Sunday, as fears grow of a security vacuum in the country amid a military campaign in the north.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said the number of people killed was likely to rise after what it called a “gruesome” attack on the passenger bus in the Benishangul-Gumuz region. It said there were reports of “similar” attacks, and of people fleeing the violence, in other parts of the region.

“The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively,” Daniel Bekele, commission head, said in a statement.

He urged regional and federal authorities to work together on a strategy for Benishangul-Gumuz due to the “unrelenting pace” of attacks there. Armed militia men killed at least 45 people in the same region in September, according to the Ethiopian government.

The violence comes amid a 12-day-old war between the Ethiopian government and the restive Tigray region in the country’s north. Experts say that conflict could encourage other ethnic groups to exploit the chaos to push for more autonomy, while the redeployment of forces to Tigray could leave other regions exposed.

tags
top news
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
Explained: Tarkishore Prasad’s elevation and BJP’s Bengal plan
Explained: Tarkishore Prasad’s elevation and BJP’s Bengal plan
British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after Covid-19 contact
British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after Covid-19 contact
NIA wrongly names businessman in its list of most wanted
NIA wrongly names businessman in its list of most wanted
Delhi’s Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds
Delhi’s Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In