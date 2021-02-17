Gunmen kidnap 'hundreds' of schoolboys in Nigeria: Report
- The attackers wearing military uniforms stormed the Government Science College in "huge numbers" in the town of Kagara in Niger state late on Tuesday, herding the students into a nearby forest, the sources said.
Gunmen believed to belong to a criminal gang have kidnapped hundreds of schoolboys from their hostels along with some of teachers in central Nigeria, an official and a security source told AFP Wednesday.
The attackers wearing military uniforms stormed the Government Science College in "huge numbers" in the town of Kagara in Niger state late on Tuesday, herding the students into a nearby forest, the sources said.
One student was dead during the kidnapping, the official said.
Northwest and central Nigeria have increasingly been targeted by criminal gangs known locally as "bandits" who kidnap for ransom, rape and pillage across the region.
"Bandits went into GSC Kagara last night and kidnapped hundreds of students and their teachers," said an official who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
"One of the kidnapped staff and some students managed to escape. The staff confirmed a student was shot dead during the kidnap operation," the official said.
The school has around 1,000 students and it was not immediately clear how many were taken.
The security source confirmed the details of the attack and said a headcount was under way.
Troops with aerial support were tracking the bandits for possible rescue, the security source said.
The Niger kidnapping came two months after hundreds of schoolboys were abducted in northwestern Katsina state then released days later following negotiations with the government.
The gangs who are driven by financial motives have no ideological leanings but security officials fear they are being infiltrated by jihadists from Nigeria's northeast where the army is battling a decade-long Islamist insurgency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Africa guards against Ebola as cases rise in Guinea
- Guinea was at the epicenter of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which infected more than 45,000 people in West Africa, killing more than 11,000. The latest outbreak couldn’t have come at a worst time as countries grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gunmen kidnap 'hundreds' of schoolboys in Nigeria: Report
- The attackers wearing military uniforms stormed the Government Science College in "huge numbers" in the town of Kagara in Niger state late on Tuesday, herding the students into a nearby forest, the sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup protesters mass again, reject army's claim it has public support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western allies condemn Iraq rocket attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swedish government seeks wider powers to shut businesses if third wave hits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia denies visa to US official for NASA post, calls it 'a reciprocal step'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Princess under house arrest: Who is UAE's Sheikha Latifa?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU finalizes deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan alleges 'political pressure' from China may have blocked vaccine deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson urged to focus post-Covid plans on vulnerable children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prez Joe Biden describes life at the White House: 'A gilded cage'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Assembly passes bill aiming to curb 'a rise in Islamism'
- The bill did not single out any particular religion but included tough measures against online apologists for violent acts, stricter surveillance of religious associations, tighter restrictions on educating children outside mainstream schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore minister warns full pandemic brunt not yet felt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freeze could keep Texans in the dark for days: energy update
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox