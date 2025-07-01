Gunmen kill two traffic policemen in Pakistan

Unknown armed men shot dead two traffic police officers in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. The two officers were posted at the traffic police checkpoint at Chowk Tajazai. (Image for representation/ AP)

The gunmen targeted the two near Gul Baz Dhakhan on the Longkhel road in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The two officers were posted at the traffic police checkpoint at Chowk Tajazai. They were on their way to their duty when the incident happened.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incident and sought a detailed report from the concerned authorities.

He directed the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack.