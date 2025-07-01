Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gunmen kill two traffic policemen in Pakistan

PTI |
Jul 01, 2025 03:40 PM IST

The gunmen targeted the two near Gul Baz Dhakhan on the Longkhel road in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Unknown armed men shot dead two traffic police officers in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.

The two officers were posted at the traffic police checkpoint at Chowk Tajazai. (Image for representation/ AP)
The two officers were posted at the traffic police checkpoint at Chowk Tajazai. (Image for representation/ AP)

The gunmen targeted the two near Gul Baz Dhakhan on the Longkhel road in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The two officers were posted at the traffic police checkpoint at Chowk Tajazai. They were on their way to their duty when the incident happened.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incident and sought a detailed report from the concerned authorities.

He directed the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Gunmen kill two traffic policemen in Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On