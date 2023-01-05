Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

A kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga, was shot dead in Philippines' capital city Manilla on Tuesday, police informed. Gurpreet Singh Gindru was in Philippines from the past four years. The 43-year-old was allegedly shot in the head after a break-in at his residence when he returned from work.

The attackers have not been identified yet, police said, adding that the reason for the shooting has also not been found out, local media reported. This comes following other reports of hate crimes against Indian diaspora abroad.

Earlier, a man from Punjab was killed in Canada. Mohit Sharma was found dead in the back seat of a car in Ontario. Following incidents in Canada last year, the ministry of external affairs advised against a "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada."

In October last year, an Indian student was stabbed to death in Australia's Sydney in a race-related attack. Shubham Garg, a student from Agra was allegedly attacked 11 times with a knife on October 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

