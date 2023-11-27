UK PM Rishi Sunak refers to his Punjabi heritage in Gurpurab message

British prime minister Rishi Sunak highlighted his Punjabi Indian heritage in a message on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The 43-year-old leader was born in the UK to a Hindu Punjabi family who had migrated from East Africa. His grandparents’ roots trace back to Ludhiana and pre-Partition Gujranwala which is in modern-day Pakistan.

Rishi Sunak Gurpurab Greetings: Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, speaks to members of the media.(Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his greetings, Rishi Sunak hailed the immense contribution made by British Sikhs to the UK as a “source of pride and inspiration”.

“It gives me great pleasure to wish Sikhs across the UK, in India and across the world, a Happy Gurpurab,” Rishi Sunak said.

“Today we celebrate the 554th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion. As somebody of Punjabi Indian heritage, this day is especially dear to me. This joyous occasion is an opportunity to once again recognise the immense contribution of the Sikh community to our country. You are a source of pride and inspiration to us all. Waheguru Ji Ki Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh,” the UK PM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first prime minister of Indian heritage, has often spoken of his familial roots.

“Sixty years after my Naniji boarded a plane in East Africa, on a warm sunny evening in October, her great-granddaughters, my kids, played in the street outside our home, painted rangoli on the doorstep, lit sparklers and diyas; had fun like so many other families on Diwali. Except the street was Downing Street, and the door was the door to No. 11,” Rishi Sunak had earlier said.

On Diwali, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted a special reception as Downing Street was brightly lit up and decorated for the festival of light.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON