Hamas delays second hostages' release until Israel 'adheres to agreement'

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Saturday that it had decided to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza.

A woman holding an Israeli flag walks past placards as people await news of hostages expected to be released by Hamas, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko(REUTERS)

Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades added that the hostage releases would be delayed if Israel does not adhere to the agreed terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

