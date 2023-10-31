Hamas gives massive update on hostages along with 'graveyard' warning for Israel

In a massive relief for families of those held captive by terrorists, Hamas announced on Tuesday it will release some hostages in the coming days. This comes as the terror group vowed to turn Gaza into a graveyard for Israel's military.

This picture taken from a position near Sderot along the border with the Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023 shows an Israeli tank driving near the border. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a televised address that the group will release some foreigners over the next few days.

"We have informed intermediaries that we will release a certain number of foreigners in the next few days," he said.

Over 240 people were snatched away by Hamas terrorists on October 7, when the group mounted an unprecedented offensive against Israeli civilians. Over 1400 people died in the attack, including women and children.

As of now, four have been released by Hamas whereas one hostage was rescued by the Israel Army.

Israel on Monday rescued armyman Ori Megidish. Hamas had released 59-year-old American Judith Raanan and her 18-year-old daughter Natalie.

They also let go Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, along with Nurit Cooper, 79. Their husbands, however, are still hostages with Hamas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Israel has dismissed Hamas's offer to release other hostages if the country lets go of thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

The four hostages were released by Hamas after backchannel talks.

Talking about the war, Obeida said Gaza will be "a graveyard and a quagmire for the enemy, its soldiers and its political and military leadership".

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, 8525 Palestinians have died so far in Israel's bombardment, including 3500 children.

With inputs from AFP

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON