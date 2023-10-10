‘Hamas offers nothing for Palestenians’: US, UK among 5 nations pledge support to Israel
AFP |
All 5 countries said they ‘recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people’
The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain pledged in a joint statement Monday to "support Israel in its efforts to defend itself" after the surprise attacks by militant group Hamas.
They added that they "recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people" but said Hamas "offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed," in the statement released by the White House.
