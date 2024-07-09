Hamas says Israeli PM creating 'obstacles' to Gaza talks

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Monday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing negotiations for a truce and hostage release in Gaza as mediators again push for a deal. In this combination image, Hamas' leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, speaks on April 13, 2022, in Gaza City, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on June 18, 2024, in Tel Aviv.(AP)

The devastating war in the Palestinian territory has raged for nine months, but back-and-forth negotiations, which have lasted nearly as long, have failed to bring it to an end.

In a statement, Hamas said the Israeli prime minister "continues to place more obstacles in front of the negotiations".

The group accused Netanyahu of escalating "his aggression and crimes against our people" in what it said were "attempts to forcibly displace them in order to thwart all efforts to reach an agreement".

Hamas said in a separate statement that its Qatar-based political leader Ismail Haniyeh said he had made "urgent contact" with mediators over events in Gaza.

It said Haniyeh had warned that the "catastrophic consequences of what is happening in Gaza," could "reset the negotiation process to square one".

As heavy battles raged in Gaza City on Monday, the Israeli military expanded its evacuation order in the territory's north, causing thousands of Palestinians to flee.

Netanyahu's office reiterated in a statement on Sunday that "any deal will allow Israel to return (to Gaza) and fight until all the goals of the war are achieved".

With the exception of a one-week truce in November, during which 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, talks have repeatedly foundered over differences between the parties.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar were due to host new meetings this week, according to officials.

A source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Monday that US and Israeli intelligence chiefs would travel to Doha for negotiations.

CIA director William Burns and the head of Israel's Mossad David Barnea "are travelling to Doha on Wednesday", the source said adding they would meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Ahead of the new talks, Hamas signalled it would drop its insistence on a "complete" ceasefire, a demand Israel has repeatedly rejected.

In its statement on Monday, the militant group said it had shown "flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement" and urged mediators to end what it called "Netanyahu's tricks and crimes".

