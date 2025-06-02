Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Hamas says it is ready to resume Gaza truce talks ‘immediately’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2025 02:59 AM IST

The announcement followed remarks from mediators Qatar and Egypt, who said they would intensify efforts to broker a ceasefire in the war-battered Gaza Strip.

Hamas said on Sunday it is ready to “immediately” resume indirect negotiations for a truce in Gaza, after recent talks appeared to have stalled.

Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP)
Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP)

In a statement, the group said, “The movement affirms its readiness to immediately begin a round of indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on the points of contention.”

The announcement followed remarks from mediators Qatar and Egypt, who said they would intensify efforts to broker a ceasefire in the war-battered Gaza Strip.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

