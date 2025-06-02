Hamas says it is ready to resume Gaza truce talks ‘immediately’
Jun 02, 2025 02:59 AM IST
The announcement followed remarks from mediators Qatar and Egypt, who said they would intensify efforts to broker a ceasefire in the war-battered Gaza Strip.
Hamas said on Sunday it is ready to “immediately” resume indirect negotiations for a truce in Gaza, after recent talks appeared to have stalled.
In a statement, the group said, “The movement affirms its readiness to immediately begin a round of indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on the points of contention.”
(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)
