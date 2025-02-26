Hamas to return four Israeli hostages bodies without handover ceremony

Palestinian militant group Hamas will return four Israeli hostages on Wednesday night without its usual handover ceremony, with Israel also expected to free more than 600 Palestinian prisoners in this final exchange under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, reported AFP. Representational image: Hamas will not hold a handover ceremony while returning four hostages to Israel on Wednesday night(Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The armed wing of Hamas said on Wednesday that under the “framework of the deal, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades has decided to hand over the bodies of four hostages tonight.”

A Hamas official told AFP that they expected 625 Palestinian detainees to be released in exchange for the hostages bodies.

Israel's prison service stated that they were preparing to exchange the prisoners and the Palestinian Prisoner's Club told Associated Press that the release would take place around 11 pm.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office also confirmed the handover stating, “In accordance with Israeli demands, an agreement was reached with the mediators: our four fallen hostages will be returned tonight... without Hamas ceremonies.”

The ceremony will not be conducted, as per Hamas officials, to prevent Israeli forces from “finding any pretext for delay or obstruction”, quoted AFP.

In the past, Hamas has had handover ceremonies in public spaces, with hostages paraded, given certificates and gifts, and often speaking on stage as well.

Last week, Israel had taken ire to the “humiliating ceremonies” and halted the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The International Committee of the Red Cross also stated that all parties should carry out the handovers in dignified and private ways.

While this exchange indicates the final one under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which went into effect on January 19, the United States, which is mediating, has said that efforts are ongoing to secure a second deal as well.