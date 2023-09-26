Happiest to Unhappiest US states ranked: Utah tops happiness charts, West Virgina most depressed

Americans are a stressed, depressed and unhappy. Even though, in 2023 rising food prices contributed to high stress levels in more than 75% of Americans the happiness factor for US citizens also depends on where they live. A new study by Wallethut has analysed 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate. The study watered down its finding to three main criterion - three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Work Environment and 3) Community & Environment

Study by Wallethut ranks Utah as happiest state, West Virginia as unhappiest and Hawaii as top in emotional & physical well-being.(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ellen Langer, Psychology Professor – Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences and study author states, ‘The more mindful we are, the less stress we experience and the happier we will be.’

Happiest States of United States Ranked

Utah has topped the happy state ranking with a total 69.79 score with best work and community environment. Whereas Hawaii garnered 66.42 points to be ranked number and top ranking in Emotional & Physical Well-Being space. The list is then followed by Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Florida, Idaho and Nebraska, occupying top 10 spots.

Unhappiest States of United States Ranked

However when it came to the unhappiest state - West Virginia, scoring a mere 35 is ranked lowest, it has also emerged as the most depressed state of United States and worst score in sleep rate. The other least happy states from 40 to 49 include - Indiana, Oklahoma, New New Mexico, Alaska, Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However Ellen does believe, ‘If you are mindful and feel supported and cared for by those around you, you can be happy wherever you are.’

Least and most depressed US states

In terms of depression - states that are least depressed are Hawaii, Florida, California, Maryland and South Dakota. Whereas, most depressed states include - Arkansas, Tennessee, Vermont, Kentucky and West Virginia

US states with highest and least suicide rates

New Jersy, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland and Connecticut are states with lowest number of suicide cases reported. Whereas South Dakota, New Mexico, Alaska, Montana Wyoming report worst number of suicide cases.

US states with highest vs lowest income

If you are living in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizo chances are you will have highest income growth. However those belonging to Oklahoma, Connecticut, Wyoming, North Dakota and Alaska would have low growth in income.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON