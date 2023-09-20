Five Eyes intelligence alliance backs Canada probe in Nijjar killing: What is it

Canada's charge about India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was backed by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. The alliance which includes- US, UK, Australia, New Zealand other than Canada- called the accusations serious. The US said it was deeply concerned over Justin Trudeau’s claim about India’s role.

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau earlier today," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding, “We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

The UK also termed the allegations as serious as British foreign secretary James Cleverly said that his government backs a Canadian investigation to determine whether India was involved in the killing of the Sikh leader.

James Cleverly, who is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, told news agency AFP, “I think it's incredibly important that we allow the Canadian authorities to conduct their investigation. Obviously, we have a very strong relationship with Canada, a very strong relationship with India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia’s foreign ministry said that it had conveyed its concerns on the developments to India at "senior levels’’.

“Australia is deeply concerned by these allegations and notes ongoing investigations into this matter. Australia believes all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law. We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Washington Post, quoting a Western source, reported that the Five Eyes alliance refused to publicly condemn the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a joint statement but "privately raised’’ the issue before the G20 summit. Justin Trudeau also raised the issue with French president Emmanuel Macron, the report claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the alliance, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, “I don’t talk about Five Eyes intelligence at a press conference...we don’t speculate on what intelligence is."

Justin Trudeau had urged India "in the strongest possible terms’’ to cooperate with Canada after the country expelled a senior Indian diplomat, Pavan Kumar Rai, for his alleged involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail