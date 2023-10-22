Harry Potter and Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses are among 10 most sought-after eyewear of 2023. Here are the rest

An interesting survey has found the most sought-after eyewear of 2023 – a list that is topped by Harry Potter and Jeffrey Dahmer. The research was conducted by experts from OvernightGlasses, who studied anextensive analysis of Google Trends data. The research also delved into the brands and styles of popular glasses. An interesting survey has found the most sought-after eyewear of 2023 – a list that is topped by Harry Potter and Jeffrey Dahmer (Harry Potter/Facebook, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story/Netflix)

Here’s a look at the ten most liked glasses worn by “famous men.”

Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling’s fictional character leads the list with54,000 peoplelooking for eyewear styles that are similar –small and round-framed glasses that were once considered unfashionable, something that only “nerds” wore. As Harry Potter rose to fame, however, so did the style. It is now considered chic and quirky.

(Harry Potter/Facebook)

Jeffrey Dahmer: The notorious American serial killer’s aviators come next in the list. The popularity, perhaps, stemmed from the release of the series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which dropped on Netflix last year. The show reacheda billion hours of viewing time on the streaming platform, and became one of the most-watched shows on it.

(Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story/Netflix)

Tony Stark: 38,100 people searched the black aviator square shades of the popular fictional character from Iron Man. Although Stark's journey came to an end last year, the beloved MCU character’s signature glasses continue to be adored by fans.

(Captain America: Civil War/Hotstar)

Kurt Cobain: Cobain’s signature bug-eye white frame sunglasses became an iconic statement back in the 90s. The popularity, however, never faded through the 30-plus years. It made a comeback in the spring-summer of 2023, grabbing the attention of 24,500 people.

(kurtcobain/Instagram)

Johnny Depp: Depp’s famous tinted square classic glasses closely follow Cobain’s, with as many as 24,100 searches. The trend for his signature sunglasses may have been reignited after his comeback at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

(Festival de Cannes/YouTube screenshot)

Tom Cruise: 21,000 people want aviators like the ones Cruise wears. Last year, he was seen donning the eyewear in his new movie Top Gun: Maverick.

(Paramount Pictures/YouTube screenshot)

Joe Burrow: The American football player’s grey-tinted rectangular glasses are popular among 14,200 people The eyewear style rose to popularity after he became a TikTok sensation in April 2023.

(joeyb_9/Instagram)

David Beckham: Several people look up to Beckham for fashion inspiration, and many die for his Wayfarer shades. His glasses made it to the list with 10,200 people trying to grab similarly styled eyewear.

(davidbeckham/Instagram)

Andrew Tate: Tatewas banned from all social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, in 2023. However, with 9600 searches, his wayfarer and sports sunglasses have made it to the list.

(Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS)

Matt Murdock: The Marvel Comics superhero’s iconic red oval framed glasses are 9100 people’s favourite. Fans are crazy for the style, especially after his appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022.

(She-Hulk: Attorney at Law/Hotstar)