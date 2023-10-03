Harry wants royal lifestyle back, but Meghan not willing to leave...

Hollywood expert Mark Boardman sheds light on the evolving dynamics within the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, highlighting the contrasting desires of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry regarding their future plans.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the sitting volleyball finals at the 2023 Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for injured soldiers, in Duesseldorf, Germany September 15, 2023. (REUTERS)

Since stepping away from royal life in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have embarked on a path less traveled. While they have forged new connections and pursued groundbreaking projects, it seems there may be a divergence in their aspirations.

Boardman points out that Prince Harry's social circle has undergone significant changes over the past decade. "He appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent UK residence," says Boardman. "During his visits to London, he typically resides in hotels and avoids public appearances. Undoubtedly, Prince Harry longs for his old friendships."

On the other hand, Meghan Markle is reportedly frustrated with Harry's desire to revisit his past life. "Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him," Boardman continued. "They are trying to work together on projects, and people are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle."

Boardman believes that Prince Harry's strong ties to his childhood friends may be the driving force behind his desire to return to the UK. However, convincing Meghan to endorse a "boys' weekend" in London with old Eton buddies might prove challenging.

"London is where all of Harry's real friends are," notes Boardman. "Everyone they know in Hollywood, they aren't his friends. Ultimately, Meghan wants Harry to be by her side, supporting her and looking after the children. Anything going backward is going to take away from that."

While Prince Harry may yearn for a London base, Boardman suggests that such a move is unlikely, as it would disrupt the couple's current life and commitments in the United States.