Has Iran's Ghalibaf stepped down from leading peace talks with the US? What we know

As the peace talks between Iran and the United States remain stalled, several media reports have claimed that Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stepped down as chief negotiator from Tehran's side.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf seen on the plane before the first round of talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan(via REUTERS)

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Citing sources familiar with the matter, Iran International and Israel's Channel N12 have reported that Ghalibaf has stepped down from the role, and that foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is now expected to take it on.

As per the report by Iran International, the former IRGC commander was allegedly reprimanded for including the nuclear dispute during the peace talks. Meanwhile, Israel's N12 reported that growing interference from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps triggered Ghalibaf to resign from the role.

Has Ghalibaf actually stepped down?

Despite media reports, there is no confirmation from Iran's government or state media, which usually gets first access to any regime statements.

The speculation increased after the parliament speaker was not seen in Pakistan with the Iranian delegation during a meeting with Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

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{{^usCountry}} The delegation was led by foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, said reports. Visuals of the talks also showed the Iranian leader meeting with Munir and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delegation was led by foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, said reports. Visuals of the talks also showed the Iranian leader meeting with Munir and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar. {{/usCountry}}

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi with Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, (via REUTERS)

{{^usCountry}} Despite his absence from Pakistan, Ghalibaf remains active on social media, issuing statements regarding Washington's ongoing naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite his absence from Pakistan, Ghalibaf remains active on social media, issuing statements regarding Washington's ongoing naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | US bragging about 'having cards': Iran's Ghalibaf shares new formula as Hormuz blockade persists

Where do the talks with the US stand?

The peace talks between the US and Iran continue to remain stalled as both countries go back and forth over the ceasefire plan. The second round of talks was scheduled for this weekend. However, only the Iranian delegation met with Pakistani officials.

The US team was supposed to be led by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

However, the US President announced that he will not be sending the delegation to Islamabad, right after he announced Vice President JD Vance will not be going to Pakistan.

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Also Read | Iran has offered new deal to US, says report. It has 3 key focus points

Trump told reporters that his decision to cancel his envoys' trip to Islamabad was due to "too much travel", adding that Washington has "all the cards".

He added that there was no point in sending the delegation, since they were going “without a plan.”

"Too much travelling, takes too long, too expensive. I'm a very cost-conscious person", he adds.

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