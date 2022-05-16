Hate a stain on soul of America: Biden on mass shooting in New York's Buffalo
President Joe Biden urged police departments to spend federal law-enforcement aid, saying it can help reduce gun violence “and intervene before it’s too late.”
Speaking at a memorial event for police officers killed in the line of duty, Biden touched briefly on the shooter in Buffalo, New York, who killed 10 people and injured three others in what federal authorities are investigating as a racist hate crime.
“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America,” Biden told the audience of law-enforcement officials at the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sunday.
A White 18-year-old man dressed in military gear who opened fire at a grocery store on Saturday was arrested in the Buffalo mass shooting. Police said 11 of the 13 people shot were Black. One of the dead was a former police officer working as a security guard who was killed by the shooter in an exchange of gunfire.
The Justice Department said it’s investigating the shooting “as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.” The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, previously threatened a shooting at his high school last June, Associated Press quoted a law enforcement official as saying.
The president called on cities, states and counties to use $350 billion in funds for law enforcement under the American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed in March 2021, “so they can keep cops on the job.”
“Spend it now, this summer, when crime historically spikes,” he said at the the 41st annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial service, which paid tribute to a record 129 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021.
This year, there have been 198 mass shootings in the U.S., defined as four or more people shot, including events in Portland, Sacramento, New York City, and Pittsburgh, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Biden had already ordered flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday for Peace Officers Memorial Day. FBI statistics show 56 law enforcement officials died in accidents in 2021, and 73 died as a result of criminal acts.
Republicans have sought to blame Democrats for an increase in violent crime in recent years, viewing it as a campaign topic. Biden has targeted the proliferation of “ghost guns,” privately-made firearms without serial numbers, and has proposed more money for community policing.
-
Pakistan diplomat dismissed over charges of harassing woman colleague
A Pakistani diplomat was dismissed from foreign service on Sunday over charges of harassing a woman official during Riyaz's stint as head of mission in Italy in 2018, Express Tribune reported. Pakistan's Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment, Kashmala Tariq ordered the dismissal of Riyaz after the allegations of harassment were proved. In her complaint, the woman said she was stationed at the Pakistani mission in Italy headed by Riaz in 2018.
-
Pakistan PM orders 'high-level' probe after 2 Sikh businessmen killed
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday condemned the killing of two Sikh businessmen in the northwestern city of Peshawar and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits. Sharif expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased. "Have ordered a high level inquiry to ascertain facts. The killers will be arrested & meted out exemplary punishment. My most sincere sympathies to bereaved families," tweeted Sharif.
-
Covid: Shanghai promises Monday reopening, Beijing continues to fight outbreak
China's financial hub Shanghai is poised to reopen businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a draining Covid-19 lockdown even as Beijing continues to fight a persistent outbreak that has kept millions at home with the city government extending work for home directive to more districts on Sunday. Not everybody is sure about the city opening up though.
-
Russian neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO
Finland's president and government announced Sunday that the Nordic country intends apply for membership in NATO, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine. President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement at a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days, but it is considered a formality.
-
Three children, three soldiers killed in Pakistan suicide blast
A suicide bomber killed three children and three soldiers in an attack on a military vehicle in Pakistan's restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday. On Saturday evening a suicide bomber detonated in a small market near Miran Shah in North Waziristan, just 26 kilometres (16 miles) southeast of Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban -- Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan -- has a long history of plotting strikes in the region.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics