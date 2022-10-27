Home / World News / Have boosted forces near Belarus in case of Russian attack: Ukraine

Have boosted forces near Belarus in case of Russian attack: Ukraine

world news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 03:31 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "We are reacting, we have already increased our troops in the northern direction," Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Military helicopters fly over the Osipovichi training ground during Russia-Belarus military drills.(AP)
Reuters |

Ukraine has boosted its forces in the northern region near Belarus to counter any possible renewed Russian attack across the border, Ukraine's General Staff said on Thursday.

"At the current time the creation of a strike force (in Belarus) is not observable. (But) there are and will be threats. We are reacting, we have already increased our troops in the northern direction," Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, told a regular briefing.

Belarus is Russia's main ally in the conflict and has allowed Russian forces to use its territory as a springboard to attack Ukraine.

russia ukraine crisis
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
