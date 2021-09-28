Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Have 'right' to test weapons: North Korea to UN

"We are just building up our national defense in order to defend ourselves and reliably safeguard the security and peace of the country," Kim Song said in New York.
AFP
SEP 28, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un(KCNA/AP)

North Korea's ambassador told the UN General Assembly on Monday that "nobody can deny" the nuclear-armed country the right to test weapons.

He took to the podium at the UN headquarters shortly after South Korea's military said the North had fired an "unidentified projectile" into the sea off its east coast.

 

