‘He called me ‘Spanky’… ’ Aubrey O'Day shares intimate details of her affair with Donald Trump Jr

Reality star Aubrey O’Day opened up about her affair with Donald Trump Jr and the details are shocking.

Earlier this week, the former Danity Kane member appeared on Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen's podcast, Mea Culpa. She claimed that she had sex with Donald Trump Jr in the bathroom of a gay nightclub. It was the first time they had sex together.

It is believed that O’Day and Trump Jr had a year-long affair while Trump Jr was married to his ex-wife Vanessa.

O’Day recalled the affair while discussing Trump Jr.'s anti-LGBTQ views with Cohen. She explained how everyone in the club was “in a g-string or less” but Trump Jr seemed comfortable. “My assistant said he was very comfortable and she remembered him being totally chill and nice with everybody”.

This description of Trump Jr is quite a contrast to his current self that has been “belittling the gay community, transgender women, etc.” O’Day added.

"I thought to myself, man you were super comfortable in that gay club. In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom."

"You know what a bleeding-heart liberal I am, and you know how I’m a social justice warrior since I was born and raised by one," O'Day admitted to Cohen. "There is no way that I could have ever loved somebody like what we see today."

In reference to the former President’s son, she also disclosed that people behind the scenes on The Apprentice thought he was an “idiot” and that he was "replaceable" despite his desperation to please his father.

Sharing further details, O’Day said, "I had Spanx going from, like, my throat down to my knees because I was suited up for some press or whatever we were doing that day, and I wanted to be extra tight and skinny. He could not get these things off for the life of him, and so we literally found a way to work around them”

"And for the rest of our relationship, he called me ‘Spanky’ because of these Spanx — that otherwise would be one of the most humiliating stories ever, but it was very him and I,” she added.

O’Day claimed that she and Trump Jr started talking during her her time on season 5 ofThe Celebrity Apprentice. Their interactions began with social media and it was only after the show wrapped production that they had any physical contact. She explained that Trump Jr “wanted to see me [O’Day] so bad” so she told him that she would be in a gay club that night.

