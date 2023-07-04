Biden's approval ratings plummet to new lows, Trump leads Republican polls, DeSantis lags behind

President Joe Biden recently experienced a decline in his approval rating, falling below 40 percent for the first time since August 2022, as indicated by data from elections analytics website FiveThirtyEight. With only 39.9 percent of American voters expressing their approval and 54.9 percent displaying disapproval, Biden's net approval rate plummeted to a concerning minus 15. FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP)

This development raises questions about Biden's future political endeavors, particularly his intention to seek a second term in 2024. While early polls suggested a strong lead for Biden among other Democratic contenders, there is a possibility of a rematch with former President Donald Trump, who has been gaining momentum and enjoying a significant advantage over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Approval woes: Biden's ratings plummet to new lows

FiveThirtyEight's data highlights a concerning trend for Biden, with his approval rating hitting a new low on Saturday, the lowest recorded since August 9, 2022. Additionally, he faced the lowest approval rating of his presidency just last month, with a disheartening 37.4 percent on July 18. Although there has been a slight recovery since then, with FiveThirtyEight reporting a 40.1 percent approval rate on Monday, the disapproval rate remains significant at 54.5 percent.

Trump dominates early Republican primary polls, DeSantis lags behind

FiveThirtyEight data also revealed that Donald Trump currently holds 51.9 percent of national support in preliminary Republican primary surveys. Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis stands at 23.8 percent.

What's the reason behind Biden's low approval rate?

Amidst the backdrop of turbulent events in Afghanistan, Biden's popularity witnessed a sharp decline, coinciding with the country's fall to the Taliban in August 2021. Ever since FiveThirtyEight's data reveals that Biden has struggled to attain a positive net approval rating. Furthermore, in comparison to former President Donald Trump's support from 42.4 percent of Americans at a similar point in his term, Biden's approval rating stands at 40.1 percent, trailing behind the previous administrations of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H.W. Bush at this stage of their presidencies.

The situation isn't helped by Biden's recent setback in the Supreme Court, where his student debt forgiveness scheme was rejected. The plan aimed to alleviate student loan burdens by wiping up to $10,000 from graduates' debts, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. However, Republican-controlled states challenged the plan, citing concerns about executive overreach and fairness.

As President Biden grapples with declining approval ratings and legal setbacks, the road to a successful re-election campaign appears uncertain. The outcome remains unclear, and only time will reveal the impact of these developments on Biden's political future.