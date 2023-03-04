Home / World News / 'He never lost faith': Biden awards Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam War hero

'He never lost faith': Biden awards Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam War hero

world news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:11 AM IST

President Joe Biden bestowed the Medal of Honor to one of the nation’s first Special Forces officers, who struggled for decades to earn recognition for his actions saving fellow soldiers during a grueling, day-long firefight in Vietnam.

US President Joe Biden and Retired US Army Colonel Paris Davis arrive to a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden and Retired US Army Colonel Paris Davis arrive to a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

President Joe Biden bestowed the Medal of Honor to one of the nation’s first Special Forces officers, who struggled for decades to earn recognition for his actions saving fellow soldiers during a grueling, day-long firefight in Vietnam.

Paris Davis, 83, was awarded the nation’s highest military honor at the White House on Friday after the Pentagon twice had said it lost paperwork nominating him for the award. The case has been widely seen as an example of discrimination faced by Black soldiers in the years after armed services were integrated.

“He never lost faith, which I found astounding,” Biden said.

Biden heralded Davis’s decision to pursue a career in the Green Berets, despite warnings that the largely White special forces group could be discriminatory. Davis was awarded the medal for his actions in Vietnam, where he returned multiple times to the battlefield to drag wounded soldiers to safety – despite being shot twice himself.

ALSO READ: Too old to run for US president again? Joe Biden's ‘watch me’ reply

“You are everything our nation is at our best: brave and big hearted, determined and devoted, selfless and steadfast,” Biden said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
usa joe biden
usa joe biden
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out