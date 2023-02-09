Too old to run for US president again? Joe Biden's ‘watch me’ reply

US President Joe Biden said he probably intends to seek reelection in 2024 but has not made the decision "firmly." "I haven't made that decision. That's my intention, I think, but I haven't made that decision firmly yet," Joe Biden said in an interview with PBS NewsHour.

Asked about voters' concerns regarding his age, the US President, 80, said that Americans must see his performance in the State of the Union address.

“Watch me. It’s all I can say,” Joe Biden said on questions raised about his health and fitness to handle another campaign and potential second term.

“It goes from one extreme to another, last night I heard people saying, ‘Well, just watch Biden, by God, age is not an issue any more,’ ” he added.

“I would be completely thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job,” he said.

“We’ll see but I think people just have to watch me," he added.

Joe Biden is already the oldest president in American history and has not officially announced the reelection decision although he is expected to begin a campaign in the spring.

