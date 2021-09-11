Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Healthy boys more likely to be hospitalised with Pfizer side-effect than Covid-19: Study
world news

Healthy boys more likely to be hospitalised with Pfizer side-effect than Covid-19: Study

The UK’s advisory body on vaccination recently said there is “considerable uncertainty regarding the magnitude of the potential harms.”
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The researchers identified a total of 257 vaccine-related cardiac adverse events (CAEs) following the second dose of the mRNA vaccine.(Reuters)

Healthy adolescent boys are more likely to be hospitalised with a rare side-effect after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine than the virus itself, claims a new study. US researchers studied the rate of post-vaccination cardiac myocarditis cases in the 12-15 and 16-17 age groups to analyse the benefits and risk of administering mRNA vaccines among adolescents.

The researchers identified a total of 257 vaccine-related cardiac adverse events (CAEs) following the second dose of the mRNA vaccine. The rate of the CAEs per million among 12-15-year-old boys was 162.2, while it was 94.0 in 16-17-year-old boys. Among girls, the equivalent rates were 13.0 and 13.4 per million respectively.

The study suggests that the rate of CAE was 3.7 to 6.1 times higher among healthy 12-15-year-old boys than their risk of hospitalisation from Covid-19 in 120 days as of August 21. The rate of CAE was 2.6-4.3-fold higher at times of high weekly hospitalization risk, such as during January 2021.

“For boys 16-17 without medical comorbidities, the rate of CAE is currently 2.1 to 3.5 times higher than their 120-day Covid-19 hospitalization risk, and 1.5 to 2.5 times higher at times of high weekly Covid-19 hospitalization,” the study says.

RELATED STORIES

The study is yet to be peer-reviewed and currently available on a pre-print server.

Also Read | Myocarditis: All you need to know about disease linked to Covid-19

The United States had issued a warning to watch the symptoms of myocarditis after a small number of heart inflammation cases were reported in adolescents. While the US has continued administering mRNA vaccines among young teens, the UK’s advisory body on vaccination has not recommended inoculating all 12-15-year-olds with mRNA vaccines.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) had opined that though the benefits from vaccination are “marginally greater”, there is “considerable uncertainty regarding the magnitude of the potential harms.” The committee further acknowledged that the margin of benefit against risk is “too small” to advise on a universal programme of vaccination for healthy 12 to 15-year-old children.

“As longer-term data on potential adverse reactions accrue, greater certainty may allow for a reconsideration of the benefits and harms. Such data may not be available for several months,” the JCVI said in an independent report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine pfizer-biontech mrna vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban might have cancelled 9/11 oath ceremony to save money: Reports

Epic Games vs Apple: Here's how the ruling affects in-app payments

Did US make a mistake? Report claims Kabul drone strike killed aid worker, kids

Toronto fest: Documentary tells stories of 9/11 survivors, victims’ families
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP