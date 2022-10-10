Heatwaves will make entire regions uninhabitable within decades, UN warns
Published on Oct 10, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Climate Change: Heatwaves are predicted to "exceed human physiological and social limits" in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and south and southwest Asia.
AFP
Heatwaves will become so extreme in certain regions of the world within the coming decades that human life there will be unsustainable, the United Nations and the Red Cross said Monday.
Heatwaves are predicted to "exceed human physiological and social limits" in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and south and southwest Asia, with extreme heatwaves triggering "large-scale suffering and loss of life", the organisations said.
