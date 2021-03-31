Home / World News / Heavy gunfire heard near presidency in Niger's capital
Heavy gunfire heard near presidency in Niger's capital

The government of Niger was not immediately available to comment.
Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Niamey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Heavy gunfire was heard near Niger's presidency in the early hours of Wednesday, two days ahead of the swearing-in of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, a Reuters reporter said.

Heavy gunfire started around around 3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and lasted for around 30 minutes.

There have been growing attacks by Islamist militants, and political tensions in the country following the Bazoum's victory in a February presidential election runoff. Former president Mahamane Ousmane, who lost in the runoff, has rejected the results and said there was fraud.

