Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Herat falls, Kandahar in crosshairs
world news

Herat falls, Kandahar in crosshairs

The seizure of Herat marks the biggest prize yet for the Taliban, who have taken 11 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals as part of a weeklong blitz. Taliban fighters rushed past the Great Mosque in the historic city and seized government buildings.
Agencies | , Kabul
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:37 AM IST
An Afghan security personnel stands guard along the roadside in Herat on Thursday as the Taliban took over the police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and also seized another key district capital just 150 kilometres from capital Kabul. (AFP Photo)

The Taliban captured Afghanistan’s third-largest city and a strategic provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, further squeezing the country’s embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission there.

The seizure of Herat marks the biggest prize yet for the Taliban, who have taken 11 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals as part of a weeklong blitz. Taliban fighters rushed past the Great Mosque in the historic city and seized government buildings. Witnesses described hearing sporadic gunfire at one government building while the rest of the city fell silent under the insurgents’ control.

In neighbouring Kandahar, the Taliban attacked a prison in the city and freed inmates inside on Wednesday night, officials said. On Thursday, Kandahar’s provincial governor spokesman Bahir Ahmadi acknowledged that the Taliban had entered the capital, Kandahar city, but said Afghan forces were fighting to push them back.

Earlier, the capture of Ghazni cut off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country’s southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after US and Nato troops ousted the Taliban government.

While Kabul itself isn’t directly under threat immediately, the losses and the battles elsewhere further tighten the grip of a resurgent Taliban, who are estimated to now hold over two-thirds of the nation and are continuing to pressure government forces in several other provincial capitals.

400,000 people displaced

Nearly 400,000 people have been displaced in Afghanistan since the start of the year, with a massive spike in numbers since May, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday amid the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

Clashes erupt at border

Pakistani forces clashed on Thursday with hundreds of Afghans stranded on Pakistan’s side of a border crossing with Afghanistan after its closure by Taliban insurgents.

The disturbances broke out after an Afghan traveller died from a heart attack as he waited in the heat to enter Afghanistan via the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing. The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing is Afghanistan’s main commercial artery to the Pakistani seacoast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

This clip from an Australian zoo is all about overload of koala cuteness. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP