Here's why an old Trevor Noah video is viral now: 'India should colonise UK'

With Liz Truss’s resignation, the United Kingdom’s anticipated political instability amid the economic meltdown has triggered a wave of reactions, not to mention lots of memes. From comparing her tenure to shelf life of a lettuce to appointing 10 Downing Street’s employee - Larry - the cat as the interim prime minister, social media is flooded. One among them is a viral video of Trevor Noah from 2019, which has also resurfaced on the internet again.

In the video "The Daily Show" host, speaking about Brexit - United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union - suggests that India or any of the former British colonies should manage the country given the unprecedented turmoil. Giving advice to the UK, he says "Brexit has destroyed three prime ministers…it's cursed….at this point, things in Britain are so bad that one country should just colonise them.”

The comedian mocks the former British empire’s idea of bringing “stability” in other countries and says, “India should come to England and say ‘you don’t know how to govern yourselves, we have to fix this’…” Amid the new political crisis, the video is doing rounds on social media again and people are enjoying his jibe. “Trevor Noah didn’t know, his humour was actually prophecy,” a user’s tweet was spotted referring to Indian descent Rishi Sunak’s possible appointment as UK’s next premier.

In the latest clip uploaded by "The Daily Show" on Twitter, Noah took a fresh jibe on Truss’ resignation saying, “Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 parties lasted longer than her premiership.” Following the Truss chaos, Conservative party is now gearing up to complete the new leadership election within the next week. Liz Truss will remain the country’s premier till then.

