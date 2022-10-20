Home / World News / Liz Truss' resignation in numbers: In just 89 seconds she became a ‘quitter’

world news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 07:33 PM IST

UK PM Liz Truss Resigns: Liz Truss quit from her position after a brief and chaotic tenure. Here's a look at Liz Truss' resignation in numbers

UK PM Liz Truss Resigns: Liz Truss during a speech in London.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

UK PM Liz Truss resigned on Thursday in a statement which was just 89 seconds long just a day after she had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” Liz Truss quit from her position after a brief and chaotic tenure during which her government brought forth a massive package of tax cuts before reversing most of it following a market rout. With her resignation, Liz Truss became the shortest-ruling prime minister in British history.

Here's a look at Liz Truss' resignation in numbers:

45: Liz Truss has been in office for just 45 days which is the shortest tenure of any UK prime minister. The second shortest serving PM was George Canning, who had served for 119 days before he died in office in 1827.

45%: Liz Truss' decision to levy a top rate of 45% as income tax became the beginning of the challenge that she faced which ultimately led to her resignation.

89: 89 seconds was the time Liz Truss' resignation speech on Downing Street lasted.

60: 60 is the number of days in which Liz Truss became the prime minister in a leadership contest in which she defeated former UK chancellor Indian-origin Rishi Sunak.

2: 2 is the number of ministers that resigned ahead of Liz Truss' resignation on Thursday. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked following the economic debacle and home secretary Suella Braverman resigned on Wednesday.

13: 13 is the number of Tory MPs that called for Liz Truss' resignation.

