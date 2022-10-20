Home / World News / Announcing her resignation, what UK PM Liz Truss said on her economic plan

Published on Oct 20, 2022 06:33 PM IST

UK PM Liz Truss Resigns: Accepting that she could not deliver on the promises she made, Liz Truss announced her exit from the 10 Downing Street.

UK PM Liz Truss Resigns: British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Liz Truss resigned as UK's prime minister on Thursday saying that a leadership election will be completed within the next week. Accepting that she could not deliver on the promises she made, Liz Truss announced her exit from the 10 Downing Street.

On her economic plan which resulted in a market rout as well as her exit from the position, UK PM Liz Truss said, “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.”

“We delivered on energy bills and on cutting National Insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit,” she said.

Following her disastrous political programme, her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was shown the door. "That is the shelf-life of a lettuce," The Economist newspaper had commented last week on his sacking.

Jeremy Hunt took over the role and scrapped plans to cut taxes, signaling that consumers would shoulder more of the increase in energy prices from next April.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

