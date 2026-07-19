'He's a war criminal': Mayor Zohran Mamdani mulls Israeli PM Netanyahu's arrest during UNGA in New York

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sparked international friction after reportedly stating in an interview that his administration was mulling over whether to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu during an upcoming UN summit. Mamdani's comments provoked a sharp counterattack from Netanyahu’s camp.

The NYC mayor also emphasised that his administration will operate within legal bounds. (File Photo/REUTERS)

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"I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," Mamdani told The New York Times, referring to the home of the UN International Court of Justice.

"He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court," the NYC mayor added.

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The ICC, based in The Hague, said in 2024 that it had reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli PM Netanyahu was responsible for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Israel's offensive in Gaza following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

Legal aspect of the arrest

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{{^usCountry}} Mamdani admitted he is unsure if he has the authority to order the New York Police Department (NYPD) to detain a foreign leader. However, he confirmed that discussions are underway with the city's Law Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamdani admitted he is unsure if he has the authority to order the New York Police Department (NYPD) to detain a foreign leader. However, he confirmed that discussions are underway with the city's Law Department. {{/usCountry}}

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The NYC mayor also emphasised that his administration will operate within legal bounds.

“Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do, but we won’t be writing our own laws to that end,” Mamdani noted.

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This is not the first time Mamdani has addressed this matter; he had in the past reportedly vowed to send the police to enforce arrest warrants against leaders wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Israel's reaction to Mamdani's comment

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Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, sharply reacted to the arrest remarks made by NYC mayor Mamdani.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli ambassador said, "Instead of focusing on his responsibilities as mayor and confronting the rising wave of antisemitism in his city, he has chosen to incite hostility and generate headlines by attacking the State of Israel."

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"It will not change a thing. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will come to New York, address the United Nations General Assembly with pride, and stand before the world to state Israel’s truth and its unwavering right to defend its citizens," he added.

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The upcoming UN General Assembly, a key gathering of world leaders, is scheduled for September at the UN headquarters in New York.

(with inputs from AFP)