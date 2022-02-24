‘Hideous…dictator’: UK PM's all-out attack on Putin as Russia invades Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the country “cannot and will not look away” as Russia launched a full-blown invasion of Ukraine via land, sea and air during wee hours of Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has “unleashed war” on “entirely innocent population” of a “friendly country” without any provocation or credible excuse, Johnson further stated during his address to the United Kingdom.

“Our worst fears have now come true, and all our warnings have proved tragically accurate,” said.

Strengthening his support for Ukraine amid the crisis, the British prime minister said the east European country has for decades enjoyed freedom, democracy and “the right to choose its own destiny”.

“We, and the world, cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out,” the prime minister said during the address.

Johnson said that owing to the Russian intimidation, the UK was the first nation in Europe to send defensive weapons to Ukraine and in the days ahead - as the crisis deepens, he along with other allies, will do what more they can.

“Today, in consent with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy. And to that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that have for long given Putin his grip over western politics,” Johnson said.

The British prime minister said that the UK's mission is “clear”, and it is that politically, economically, diplomatically and militarily the “hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure”.

Speaking about Russian people, and directly referring to mothers whose sons are serving as soldiers in the Putin-led nation, the British prime minister said he cannot believe that this is being done “in your name”.

Further, he urged Ukrainians not to lose hope and reiterated that the UK is “on their side”.

“If the months ahead are grim, and the flame of freedom burns low, I know that it will blaze bright again in Ukraine. For all his (Putin's) bombs, tanks and missiles, I don't believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and that their passionate belief of their country should be free,” Johnson said while addressing his nation.

Referring to Putin's message of retaliation to any form of opposition against its operation in Ukraine, the British prime minister said that his country along with its allies will do everything to ensure the freedom of Ukraine is restored.

Johnson's western allies United States President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emanuel Macron have also condemned the Russian attack in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine shut its airspace earlier in the day as Russian troops crossed over the border. Visuals shared by news agencies showed families taking shelter at metro stations in the east European nation. According to latest updates, Ukraine said it has killed as many as 50 Russian occupiers, including shooting down five planes and one helicopter in Luhansk. Russia, on the other hand, said it has destroyed more than 70 military targets so far, including 11 airfields.

