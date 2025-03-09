Hindu temple defaced in California with anti-India graffiti

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, one of the largest Hindu temples in Southern California, was vandalized with anti-India messages on Sunday, marking another disturbing instance of hate crimes against the Hindu community in the United States. The vandalisation took place at the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha in California.(X/@HinduAmerican)

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Public Affairs confirmed the desecration of their temple in Chino Hills, California, condemning the attack as an attempt to sow division and hate. The organization emphasized that the Hindu community remains resilient in the face of such incidents.

“In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail,” BAPS Public Affairs stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The act of vandalism comes just days before a scheduled ‘Khalistan referendum’ event in Los Angeles, raising concerns about rising religious tensions. The desecration has sparked widespread outrage among Hindu organizations, with many calling for immediate action from authorities.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the attack, highlighting the repeated targeting of Hindu temples in the US. “Another Hindu Temple vandalized – this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called ‘Khalistan referendum’ in LA draws close,” CoHNA wrote on X, urging authorities to investigate the incident.

Temple vandalisations in US

This is not the first instance of temple desecration in the region. In September last year, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento was defaced with inflammatory messages, just days after a similar attack on the BAPS temple in New York. Messages such as “Hindus go back” were found scrawled on the walls, alarming the local Hindu community and prompting calls for enhanced security measures.

Hindu organizations and community leaders have urged law enforcement agencies to take swift action to address these incidents and ensure the protection of religious institutions.