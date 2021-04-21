Home / World News / 'His life at risk': UN experts urge Russia to allow Alexei Navalny to be treated abroad
world news

'His life at risk': UN experts urge Russia to allow Alexei Navalny to be treated abroad

"We urge the Russian authorities to ensure Mr. Navalny has access to his own doctors and to allow him to be evacuated for urgent medical treatment abroad, as they did in August 2020," said the UN experts on the jailed 44-year-old opposition leader.
Reuters | | Posted by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo/REUTERS)

U.N. human rights experts called on Russia on Wednesday to allow jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be medically evacuated and treated abroad, saying they believed his life was at risk.

Navalny has been kept in harsh conditions in a high-security penal colony and "denied access to adequate medical care", conditions that may amount to torture, they said in a statement.

"We urge the Russian authorities to ensure Mr. Navalny has access to his own doctors and to allow him to be evacuated for urgent medical treatment abroad, as they did in August 2020," said the U.N. experts.

The Kremlin critic, 44, began a hunger strike three weeks ago. He is serving a 2-1/2-year sentence on old embezzlement charges that he says were trumped up.

Navalny returned to Russia in January after treatment in Germany for what German authorities say was poisoning in Russia with a banned nerve agent. The Kremlin denies any blame.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US adds about 100 countries to its 'Do Not Travel' advisory list

Bangladesh seeks speedy delivery of vaccines from India amid domestic demand

Republicans introduce bill to rename Ohio park after former US President Trump

Biden pick Lisa Monaco wins Senate confirmation for no. 2 at DOJ

The U.N. experts voiced alarm at his deteriorating health, saying: "We believe Mr. Navalny’s life is in serious danger."

"We are deeply troubled that Mr. Navalny is being kept in conditions that could amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in a facility that reportedly does not meet international standards," they added.

They said that Navalny's current imprisonment and past attacks on him, including with Novichok, are "all part of a deliberate pattern of retaliation against him for his criticism of the Russian government and a gross violation of his human rights".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

Navalny's personal doctor denied access to hospital where he is being treated

PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
world news

Navalny moved to prison hospital, condition serious

PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:20 AM IST
world news

Russia hits back as US warns of response if opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies on hunger strike

PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 03:03 PM IST
world news

'We don't have time': Navalny's team calls new protests in Russia

PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
world news

'Extremely concerned' about Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's health: France

PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 06:20 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP