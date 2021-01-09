Hit by Twitter ban, president plans to start own platform

US President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own social media platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a “risk of further incitement of violence” following the storming of the US Capitol.

Trump sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account. He had been using @realDonaldTrump for announcements, accusations and misinformation. Twitter said in a blog post, “We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Also, owners of the two major app stores took action against the Parler social networking service because of posts inciting violence, with Alphabet’s Google removing it and Apple warning it may do the same.

Trump to blame for death of woman, says family

The brother-in-law of a woman killed during the assault on the US Capitol by a mob said he blames President Trump for the riot, and has joined calls for him to be removed from office.

Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old resident of Kennesaw, Georgia, was one of four civilians who died in the rioting. Police did not disclose the cause of Boyland’s death. Boyland’s brother-in-law Justin Cave told the media that the family was grieving for others killed and injured in the rioting, he said